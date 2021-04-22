Rayados: Avilés Hurtado recognizes the danger of Chivas when “playing” the tournament

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara visit the Rayados del Monterrey this Wednesday, April 21, in a duel pending Day 12 of the Closing 2021, where the Sacred Herd practically plays the tournament in search of continuing with hopes of qualifying for the Repechage.

Regarding the “urgency” of Chivas, Aviles Hurtado, forward of the StripedHe commented in the previous meeting that they know of the danger that the Guadalajara team represents in these circumstances, so they will try to be as vigilant as possible.

Also read: Cruz Azul and Club América lead the most valuable eleven in Liga MX

“All the rivals are complicated and more if they are playing the classification. I think it is going to be a difficult game, but we are focused on what we have to do “

Regarding Funes Mori, who continues to seek to surpass the scoring mark of “Chupete” Suazo, Avilés commented that “El Mellizo” is calm and will seek to support him on the field so that he can make history.

“Don’t worry, he trains every day to be in the best possible way and you have to take advantage of it so that he feels confident and can contribute a lot to the team”

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content