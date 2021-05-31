Rayados: Avilés Hurtado close to becoming a reinforcement of the Pachuca Club for the 2021 Apertura

Forward Avilés Hurtado is one of the footballers who stands out in the list of possible elements that are transferable, within the Rayados de Monterrey for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

After being indicated as an option to reinforce the Mazatlan FC, the Colombian attacker would be close to living a second stage in the ranks of the Tuzos del Pachuca towards the 2021-2022 season.

According to information from Diego Armando Medina, correspondent of TUDN in Monterrey, the Bella Airosa board of directors had begun negotiations with the gang to take over their services.

Within the points of the arrangement, the Rayados de Monterrey will absorb 40% of the salary of the South American offensive and will be waiting to find a place for the strikers Roberto Nurse Y Mauro Quiroga.

It should be noted that forward Avilés Hurtado saw action with the Rayados de Monterrey in 14 games in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, five of them as a starter and adding 502 minutes on the pitch without goals.

