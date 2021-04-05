Rayados: Atlas and Club León, Rogelio Funes Mori’s favorite victims

The Argentine attacker, Rogelio Funes Mori, managed to equal Humberto Suazo’s record as the top scorer in Rayados’ history, reaching 121 goals against Atlético de San Luis, so that next Thursday, against Atlético Pantoja, he could become the team’s top scorer.

Funes Mori arrived at the MX League in the Apertura 2015, and has become a benchmark of the Monterrey team. In his six years in Mexico, the 30-year-old forward has had Atlas and Club León as his favorite victims.

According to data from ‘DLPTLV’, the team that has suffered the most from the ‘Twin’ is the Atlas, who has conceded 14 goals, while the Club Leon has 11 goals against. For its part, the third club in this table is Club América with nine annotations.

The 1️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ goals by Rogelio Funes Mori with Rayados and his victims. What is the goal you remember the most from the Twin? ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/x1BjDoztDW – DLPTLV (@dlptlv) April 4, 2021

Unlike Humberto Suazo, the forward who is about to get his naturalization card, managed to reach 121 goals in 20 fewer games than the Chilean. The ‘Chupete’ made this mark in 255 games with the Rayados jersey.