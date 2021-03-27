Rayados: Arturo González’s message prior to the friendly vs Club América

The Rayados of Monterrey and the Eagles of Club America will meet this Saturday in a friendly match in the United States, taking advantage of the stoppage for the FIFA Date at 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, in order to keep pace with the competition, so the midfielder Arturo Gonzalez launched an emotional message prior to the meeting.

Arturo González, Monterrey midfielder, posted on his Twitter account an emotional message that moved the fans prior to the game against América, where he indicated that they are ready to give a great game against the Eagles.

Read also: Mexico vs Wales: Official lineups for today’s friendly match

“Ready to give a great game!”, Published ‘Ponchito’ González along with a promotional image of the match with him as the protagonist while driving a ball.

It should be remembered that both América and Rayados are doing well in the Mexican tournament, as the Eagles are in second place in the ranking, two points behind the leader Cruz Azul, while Rayados is in fourth position, nine points behind Coapa’s. , taking into account that he has a game to play against Chivas.

Arturo González, in the current Clausura 2021, has played 701 minutes with Rayados, being one of Javier Aguirre’s base players in his starting eleven, since he has started 10 of the 11 games that the La Pandilla team has played.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content