Rayados: Arturo González asks not to belittle Santos prior to his quarter-final series

The Mexican footballer Arturo Gonzalez of the Rayados de Monterrey in the MX League, asked not to belittle Santos Laguna his rival in the quarterfinals, as he has proven to be a tough opponent in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Beyond what they have done before, we are going to wait for the best Santos, we cannot skimp anything, the margin of error is less, we know what we can give and I am confident that we can do it ”, were the words of Arturo González.

The midfielder spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, where he made it clear that Guillermo Almada’s team will not be an easy rival, so he has no margin for error in this couple series where they come out as favorites when closing at home.

And they don’t care what @ClubSantos does. “Beyond what they have done before, we are going to wait for the best Santos, we cannot spare anything, the margin of error is less, we know what we can give and I am confident that we can do it.” pic.twitter.com/iQCMoAePUW – PressPort (@PressPortmx) May 12, 2021

Arturo González also highlighted that they are focused on their work, seeking to get once again to the best version of the team that will put them in the next round and with their sights fixed on this season’s title.

