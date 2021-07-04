Rayados announces the hiring of Erick Aguirre

MEXICO CITY.

The Rayados de Monterrey have their second Mexican reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura, Erick Aguirre is a new footballer of the ‘Gang’ and will report with the team at the end of his participation with the Mexican National Team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Midfielder comes from the Tuzos de Pachuca, who sought to wait for an offer from Europe, but in the absence of bids from the old continent, decided to give in to the offer from the northern team.

Erick Germain Aguirre Tafolla, was born on February 23, 1997 in the town of La Ruana, in the municipality of Buenavista, Michoacán, arose from the basic forces of Monarcas Morelia, a team with which he debuted on Day 4 of the 2014 Apertura against Xolos de Tijuana, duel that ended without goals.

With the Monarchy, Aguirre played 44 games in which he scored four goals and gave two assists, for 2016 he was signed by the Tuzos de Pachuca, with whom he consolidated in the First Division, played 167 duels, scored seven goals and gave 20 assists.

In his youth stage, Aguirre was part of the team that was runner-up in the FIFA U-17 World Cup United Arab Emirates 2013 and is considered by Gerardo Martino for the Senior National Team with which he has already played eight games.

