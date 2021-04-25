Rayados: Ángel Reyna throws a dart against Gignac for the Clásico Regio vs Club Tigres

Former footballer Ángel Reyna has done his thing in the minutes prior to the 125th edition of the Classic Regio between the UANL Tigres and the Rayados de Monterrey, with a special note to striker André Pierre Gignac.

“Today the @Rayados take them at least they give three minutes of silence because it will be Gignac’s moment,” he wrote in a photo playing with Monterrey on his Instagram stories.

Read also: Atlético San Luis: Leonel Rocco avoids pointing out the referee after the defeat against Cruz Azul

It should be noted that the former player Ángel Reyna defended the colors of the Rayados del Monterrey in 2012, where he played 31 official matches with the club and scored seven goals for his time in the northern sultana.

Ángel Reyna’s message to André Pierre Gignac. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to stay in direct league positions in the current Clausura 2021 tournament by visiting the UANL Tigres who dream of continuing in the fight for reclassification in Liga MX.

Read also: Liga MX: Cruz Azul and the marks it reached after defeating Atlético de San Luis

| Monterrey is already at the University for the # ClásicoRegio125 Ready to go all out for the colors! , ! # ArribaElMonterrey ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HyhwlO6Gdo – Striped (@Rayados) April 25, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Classic Regio Tigres of the UANL André-Pierre Gignac Liga MX Rayados de Monterrey