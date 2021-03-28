Rayados: Alfonso González’s message after his victory against Club América

The Rayados del Monterrey beat the Águilas del América 2-0 at the Cotton Bowl, in Dallas, Texas, in a friendly duel during the FIFA Date this month of March, where Alfonso Gonzalez scored a goal from a free kick.

At the end of the meeting, “Ponchito” González sent a message to the fans of the Gang who was present in the United States to support the team, a situation that cannot be experienced in the MX League for the status of the covid traffic light in Nuevo León.

“Great band party! What a joy to be able to feel the support of the fans on the pitch “

Since the pandemic began, the Universitario and BBVA stadiums have been closed to the fans of Tigres and Rayados, as the state does not yet have the conditions to allow fans to access.

Almost a year after the start of this health crisis, this is one of the first games in which Monterrey was able to play against its people.

