Rayados: Alfonso González celebrates the call of Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori continues to be the center of attention in the preparation training of the Mexican National Team, ahead of the friendly matches against the national teams. Panama and of Nigeria.

In a press video conference at the club’s camp, midfielder Alfonso González was happy for the opportunity for his teammate to be able to defend the colors of El Tri in the Gold Cup 2021.

“He is an excellent person, a player who tries his best, has contributed a lot to the club, has made history here and will do so with Mexico, he is going to win it on the field with a lot of effort,” he declared.

Regarding the actuality of the Rayados from Monterrey in the preseason, the Mexican midfielder confessed that they are focused on achieving the goals set for him Opening tournament 2021.

“The bar is high, the objective is to be in the first four and reach the Final, I have no doubt that each player will do it in the best way,” he said.

