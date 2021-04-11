Rayados: Alejandra Delgadillo shows off her figure with a photograph in a hot swimsuit

The presenter Alejandra Delgadillo of the chain Fox Sports MX and faithful follower of Striped, He showed off his impressive figure on social networks with a hot photo in a swimsuit, leaving everyone with their mouths open.

Celebrate your own victories because no one else understands what you went through to achieve them – Some day or day one, you decide. Each sacrifice has its reward, “wrote the host in her publication.

On this occasion, the host shared these photos on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 16,000 likes and thousands of comments from her followers and friends on this social network.

The faithful follower of the Rayados del Monterrey in the MX League, she continues to become the favorites of the royal fans, delighting us with her beauty during the gang’s home matches and with her publications on networks.

Alejandra Delgadillo is the Rayados’ home game field correspondent for Fox Sports, where she captivates millions of viewers with her elegance and beauty.

