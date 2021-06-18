Rayados: Alejandra Delgadillo falls in love with her followers with photography in a black bodysuit

The presenter Alejandra Delgadillo, a fan of the Rayados de Monterrey, continues to captivate her followers in social networks when sharing a flirt Photography in a swimsuit in a bodysuit, which left everyone with their mouths open.

Without more to say, Ame when I read it. The woman is the owner and mistress of her body, intellect and power. The woman is everything in a single body, the universe itself is contained in it, full of unlimited constellations, “was part of Delgadillo’s message in his publication.

Also read: Kendall Jenner shows her attributes with daring photography in a swimsuit

On this occasion Alejandra Delgadillo shared this photograph on her official Instagram account, with a motivating message from Thalia for all her followers, assuring that they should love each other as they are physically.

The Fox Sports field correspondent in the Rayados del Monterrey games in Liga MX, has gained great popularity on social media with her beauty, adding millions of followers.

The presenter has been characterized by being a faithful follower of the Rayados as a whole, demonstrating her support in the important matches of the team and wearing the striped shirt well in their networks.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content