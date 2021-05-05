Rayados: Aké Loba warns the Columbus Crew for the return of the Concachampions

The Rayados de Monterrey will face the Columbus Crew MLS squad this afternoon in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League on the field of the BBVA Stadium, where the Ivorian forward Aké Loba He assured that they go with everything after the first leg.

In an interview for the official Rayados de Monterrey website, Aké Loba stated that they are at home and as such, since it is the second leg, they have to go with everything to get the game ahead and advance to the semifinals of the Concachampions.

“First we have to respect the rival team because it is a good team, with humility to work because they also have the level, but it is football and we do not have to have so much respect,” he declared.

“Now it is our turn to play at home and we are going to go out with everything as they did and I think that if we are going to win.”

On the other hand, Aké Loba assured that he feels very well physically and hopes to contribute to Rayados qualifying for the semifinals and defeating the Columbus Crew.

“It was a long month, complicated by the games so we have to finish well, for the games and then we have a week to rest and we cannot trust ourselves and there are no excuses, to go out and win tomorrow.”, He concluded.

