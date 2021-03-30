Rayados: Aké Loba seeks to gain the trust of Javier Aguirre

Rayados is not going through his best offensive moment, the Mexican coach, Javier Aguirre, he was left without forwards for several weeks due to the ‘wave’ of injuries he suffered, so he had to qualify players in that position.

Once all the footballers had been recovered, it was thought that Aké Loba would have more activity in the absence of minutes from Dorlan Pabón; However, the Ivorian attacker, who struggled to gain Mohamed’s trust, has seen his activity reduced.

Also read: Mexican National Team: David Faitelson classifies the gold medal in London 2012 as an accident

Before the departure of the ‘Turco’, the former Gallos player has to start from scratch and convince the experienced coach. In an interview for Sports Post, Loba said that the minutes he had in the friendly against America, served to show that he can start in the league.

“I felt very good and happy to play this game. I take advantage of every minute they give me and I am happy to be able to play again, all the players when they are given the opportunity have to show that they want to play.”

“I felt very good and happy to play this game. I take advantage of every minute they give me and I am happy to be able to play again, all the players when given the opportunity have to show that they want to play”, @ Akeloba_off. # ABCDeportes

92.1FM and 660AM pic.twitter.com/U2h1GklANn – ABC Deportes MX (@abcdeportesmx) March 29, 2021

Also read: Serie A: Inter Milan officially presents its new logo

Likewise, Loba spoke about her future with scratches, in case things do not change, indicating that she has a contract for two more years, so she mentioned with full certainty that she wants to remain with the Monterrey team.