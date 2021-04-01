Rayados: Ake Loba recognizes the importance of finishing in direct league positions

The Rayados de Monterrey continue with their preparation training to face the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the Liga MX in local condition against Atlético San Luis, in the Closing tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, forward Ake Loba said that it will be important for the institution to advance to the league directly as the first objective in the contest.

“What we have to do: win the game. The most important thing is to be in the first four places,” he said.

In addition, the Ivorian attacker stressed that the players and the coaching staff he leads Javier Aguirre They are aware of the tough closing of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League that they will have and that they are strengthening to face the last commitments.

“We know that this month will be very hard for the games to come, so we are prepared and we have the squad for that. We are fighting and working to demonstrate and I think I’m also learning a lot about how to play outside,” he explained.

