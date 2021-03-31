Rayados: Ake Loba asks Tata Martino to summon Rogelio Funer Mori to Tri

The Argentine forward of Rayados from Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Mori You will receive in April your documents that accredit you as Mexican, so the expectation of being called by the technical director of the Mexican National Team Gerardo martino she’s very tall.

Faced with this situation, his partner in Rayados from Monterrey, Ake Loba, assured that Funes Mori would be a great help for Tri, as he highlighted his quality as a scorer, which has him among the leaders of the tournament with eight annotations.

Also read: Club América throws a dart at Chivas after Sebastián Córdova’s golden boot

“For me he is a good striker, he brings a level for many things in Mexico, he can score a lot,” said Loba, who competes internally with Funes Mori and other offensive players in the Albiazul squad.

“There is a good competition with Vincent Janssen and Funes Mori, also with others because all my teammates have a good level; I am learning a lot about how to play outside,” he said.

For now, Loba hopes to continue adding minutes, as her dream is to be with her Ivory Coast team. “

Also read: Raúl Jiménez’s message for the Mexican Pre-Olympic Team for the title

I’m proud that Mexico qualified, I hope we meet Mexico against Ivory Coast, my dream is to go with my team, “he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content