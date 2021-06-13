Rayados: Ake Loba and the millionaire Nashville SC will pay for his transfer

Forward Ake Loba would be living his last moments in the MX League with Rayados de Monterrey, given the changes that the club’s board of directors has begun to make in the squad for the Opening tournament 2021.

According to information from Felipe Galindo, media journalist ‘AS Mexico‘, the Ivorian striker will become the new signing of the Nashville SC team in the current 2021 season of Major League Soccer.

Read also: Atlético San Luis says goodbye to Nico Ibáñez with emotional video

The MLS team would be closing the transfer of forward Ake Loba in definitive purchase with Rayados de Monterrey, paying the letter of the Ivorian player of six and seven million dollars.

#Rayados One more of Rayados is leaving! Aké Loba details to leave Monterrey and will emigrate to MLS (Nashville) after a year and a half with the Gang. It would go on sale definitively and it leaves Monterrey. (Between 6 and 7 million dollars) Square opens! Info in @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/TnkcxRlrg9 – Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) June 12, 2021

“One more Rayados is leaving! Aké Loba in detail to leave Monterrey and emigrate to the MLS (Nashville) after a year and a half with the Gang. It would go on sale permanently and leaves Monterrey. (Between 6 and 7 MDD) Plaza is open! “He wrote.

With this, the forward Ake Loba would close his stage in the MX League after defending the colors of the Rayados de Monterrey and the White Roosters of Querétaro to begin your Major League Soccer adventure with Nashville SC.

Read also: LIGA MX: FC Juárez ‘ties’ the Rayados de Monterrey defense as reinforcement

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content