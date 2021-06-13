in Football

Rayados: Ake Loba and the millionaire Nashville SC will pay for his transfer

Forward Ake Loba would be living his last moments in the MX League with Rayados de Monterrey, given the changes that the club’s board of directors has begun to make in the squad for the Opening tournament 2021.

According to information from Felipe Galindo, media journalist ‘AS Mexico‘, the Ivorian striker will become the new signing of the Nashville SC team in the current 2021 season of Major League Soccer.

The MLS team would be closing the transfer of forward Ake Loba in definitive purchase with Rayados de Monterrey, paying the letter of the Ivorian player of six and seven million dollars.

“One more Rayados is leaving! Aké Loba in detail to leave Monterrey and emigrate to the MLS (Nashville) after a year and a half with the Gang. It would go on sale permanently and leaves Monterrey. (Between 6 and 7 MDD) Plaza is open! “He wrote.

With this, the forward Ake Loba would close his stage in the MX League after defending the colors of the Rayados de Monterrey and the White Roosters of Querétaro to begin your Major League Soccer adventure with Nashville SC.

