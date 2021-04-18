Rayados: Adrián Mora sends a tremendous warning to Club América and Cruz Azul

The Rayados de Monterrey closed with their preparation stage, to face the match corresponding to matchday 15 of Liga MX, in the present Closing tournament 2021 in local condition before the Tuzos del Pachuca.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, defender Adrián Mora stated that despite the distance in the general table, they can compete with you for you at Eagles of America Yet the Cruz Azul Machine.

Read also: Club América: Sebastián Córdova is out for the match against Cruz Azul

“We are calm against them, we both played a good game, it does not seem to me that they surpass us by much, they are not teams from another world, we can compete with them the same,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican defender confessed to be happy and enthusiastic to be able to help and contribute his quality on the field of play when required by the coach. Javier Aguirre in Liga MX or in Concachampions.

“I feel very good, they have been months of a lot of work, I feel enthusiastic from the first day I arrived, I feel very good to contribute to the team,” he declared.

Read also: Liga MX: Cruz Azul will have a ‘lucky charm’ in the match vs Club América

️ | See you on Sunday at Casa Rayada! ️ If you are a subscriber, get your Digital Tickets and support the Team on Matchday 1⃣5⃣ # ArribaElMonterrey ⚪ – Striped (@Rayados) April 17, 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey would secure their pass to the league directly with a victory against the Tuzos del Pachuca, who continue to fight to continue in the fight for the playoffs, in addition to some results.