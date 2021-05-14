Rayadas vs Tigres UANL: Schedule and where to watch the semifinal match of the Liguilla MX Femenil

The Women’s team of UANL Tigers and the Rayadas de Monterrey meet in the first leg semifinal of the Guardianes 2021 in the MX Women’s League, a match that you can see this Friday, May 14, live on Fox Sports at 9:05 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Both teams arrive at a high level, however, it is the feline team that stands at BBVA as the favorite, after the great tournament they did in the regular phase.

Both seek to take the advantage to the second leg, which will be played on Monday, May 17 at the University.

The semifinal will be played at the ‘BBVA de los Rayados and you can follow it on the Fox Sports signal at 9:00 PM, Central Mexico time.

