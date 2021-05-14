Rayadas vs Tigres UANL: Probable lineups of the semifinal of the Women’s Liguilla

The Women’s team of UANL Tigers and the Rayadas de Monterrey meet in the first leg semifinal of Guardianes 2021, where both clubs will seek to take advantage of BBVA to advance to the final and both Héctor Becerra and Roberto Medina will send their best players.

Both teams arrive at a high level and although Rayadas will seek to assert their local status, it is the felines that are the favorites.

Also read: Atlas vs Chivas: Possible alignments of the semifinals of Liga MX Femenil

The semifinal will be played at the ‘BBVA de los Rayados and you can follow it on the Fox Sports signal at 9:00 PM, Central Mexico time.

Probable lineups:

Rayadas: Ofelia Solís Greta Espinoza, Karen Luna, Cristina Ferral, Natalia Villarreal, Nancy Antonio, Liliana Mercado, Lizbeth Ovalle, María Sánchez, Sandra Mayor and Belén Cruz.

Tigers: Alejandría Godínez, María Sánchez, Rebeca Bernal, Mariana Caden, Ricla Rajuno, Dania Pérez, Yamile Franco, Diana García, Valeria Valdez, Christina Burkenroad and Daniela Solís.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content