Rayadas vs Club Tigres: Lineups for the first leg of the semifinals in Liga MX Femenil

The Rayadas del Monterrey and the Tigres de la UANL will write a new chapter of their short rivalry in the Liga MX Femenil, with a new edition of the Classic Regio in the first leg of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021.

The whole of the Gang that the coach runs Hector Becerra reaches the first chapter of the series after leaving on the way to the Pumas of the UNAM 4-2 on aggregate and on the verge of a new final.

Read also: Atlas FC: Renato Ibarra is doubtful for the return of the quarterfinals vs Puebla

While the strategist’s feline squad Roberto Medina did the proper thing before the Eagles of America by defeating them categorically with a 6-0 aggregate in the Quarterfinal round.

ALIGNMENTS

STRIPED

12 Alejandría Godínez (P) 3 María Sánchez 4 Rebeca Bernal (C) 13 Annia Mejía 19 Mariana Cadena 10 Dania Pérez 22 Diana García 26 Valeria Valdez 2 Christina Burkenroad 8 Diana Evangelista 9 Mónica Monsiváis

CLUB TIGRES

20 Ofelia Solís (P) 3 Bianca Sierra 4 Greta Espinoza 15 Cristina Ferral 17 Natalia Villarreal 6 Nancy Antonio 7 Liliana Mercado (C) 14 Lizbeth Ovalle 24 María Sánchez 9 Sandra Mayor 18 Belén Cruz

Read also: Rayados: Javier Aguirre would make changes to the line-up for the return leg against Santos Laguna

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Liga MX Femenil Rayados de Monterrey Tigres de la UANL Liguilla