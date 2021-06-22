Raya2 Expansión, the subsidiary team of Rayados de Monterrey is born in the Liga de Expansión MX

The Stripe2 Expansion sThey will be one of the new clubs in the MX Expansion League for the next Season 2021-2022 that will start in June with the start of the 2021 Opening Tournament, as confirmed by the Rayados de Monterrey board of directors.

In a press release released this Monday, June 21, the Albiazul board detailed the details of what will be its subsidiary team in the silver division during the next season.

In the statement, Rayados de Monterrey announced that it will be tomorrow when the names of the members of the Technical Corps and the squad that will make up this team will be announced.

With joy and enthusiasm, we announce to our fans and the community the birth of Raya2 Expansión, a team that will compete in the Liga BBVA Expansión MX from the 2021 Opening Tournament.

The main objective of Raya2 Expansión will be to contribute to the training and development of our young soccer players who are trying to earn a place in professional soccer.

The institution is integrating the campus with the fundamental objective of training young talent, which is also a competitive team.

The expansion team will play its 2021 Opening Tournament matches at the BBVA Stadium based on the official competition calendar.

This Tuesday, June 22, we will announce the coaching staff that will direct the team and we will soon inform about the members of the team

We invite our fans to encourage this new squad of young footballers, many of whom have received comprehensive training in our Basic Forces

