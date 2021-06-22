Raya2 Expansión presents Aldo de Nigris and uncovers original shield

With the representation of the sports director of Rayados from Monterrey, Duilio Davino, this morning the project of Stripe2 Expansion, the affiliate team of La Pandilla in the recently created Liga de Expansión MX, which will start its second season with the tournament of Opening 2021 in July.

Raya2 presented Aldo de Nigris as its technical director and also uncovered his original shield, keeping some similarities with the Rayados de Monterrey logo.

Also read: Liga Mx: Cruz Azul is not for sale; Cooperative denies financial crisis

“We are very happy and excited that our youngsters are having this competition prior to the first team. Welcome Aldo now in this position, I wish you much success and that it be a great project ”, expressed Davino.

“Very grateful for the trust that the club gives me, now in another stage, I am very excited because I know that it is a very important project for the club and that they have thought of me is something that motivates me a lot and what better way than to make grow quarry players, something of the identity that this team has ”, commented Aldo de Nigris.

The shield preserves part of the three vertical stripes and the shape of the Rayados de Monterrey shield, adding the Raya2 nickname and highlighting the presence of the iconic Cerro de la Silla at the top.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul could disappear if the Cooperative decides to sell the team

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT