Raya and the Last Dragon is an Avatar plagiarism? The honest trailer says yes – Tomatazos

After their premium premiere on Disney Plus, Raya and The Last Dragon – 97% is already available to general subscribers within the platform. The film directed by Don Hall (Great Heroes – 89%) and the Mexican Carlos López Estrada has resulted in a story about trust and the imbalance that arises in the world of Kumandra after the disappearance of the dragons after the attack of the Druuns, which would lead to a division to become five towns independent.

Although the film has had a good response from critics, it seems that it has gone somewhat unnoticed, or at least it has not achieved the impact that Soul had – 97% Pixar. Beyond the plot and characters, the film has been the subject of countless comparisons that mark it as a “not so original” film. Its main point of comparison has been an obvious similarity to the series Avatar: The Last Airbender: Book 3 – 100% from Nickelodeon.

Before continuing, take into account that in the next few lines there will be a spoiler about the film. As usual, Fandom’s ScreenJunkies has released an honest trailer about Raya and the Last Dragon, where he took advantage of the comparisons that have been made with the series to make fun of it in addition to its similarities with other films or the clichés that already identify Disney. The video begins with a narration that describes the plot of the film to finish with the title “Rayatar: The Last Airdragon”.

Fang, Heart, Spine, Talon and Tail. Long ago, the five lands lived together in harmony. Then everything changed when the Druuns attacked the nation. Only dragons could stop them, but when the world needed them most, they disappeared. 500 years passed and Raya discovered the last dragon, a water dragon named Sisu, and although her magical abilities are excellent, she has a long time to learn before she is ready to save someone, but Raya believes that Sisu can save the world.

Throughout the trailer the comparisons with Avatar begin, from the way the protagonist is transported to the fact that her antagonist, who belongs to royalty, ends up helping her save the world; as well as the costumes of Raya and the animals. But beyond the obvious resemblance, in the trailer there are also jokes about the contradictions of the film, its cast and the excessive use of jargon from 2010.

In addition, it takes up references such as that of the martial arts expert baby related to A Boss in Diapers – 52%, her final battle similar to a scene from Frozen 2 – 80%, and details of Sisu compared to the visual effects of The last dragon from 1985 and even describing it as a combination between a dragon and My Little Pony.

Beyond the comparisons and countless taunts, the video praises the colors and animation, suggesting that perhaps the project would have worked better as a miniseries in which there was a greater opportunity to develop the heroine’s journey and her encounter with each character and every piece of the dragon gem. You can watch the honest trailer below.