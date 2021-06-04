Raya and the last dragon. A story full of adventure and excitement

The new animated adventure with Raya and the last dragon, a film full of adventure and excitement, is now available on Disney + for all its subscribers

Now available with a subscription to Disney +, Stripe and the Last Dragon, the new original story of the House of the Mouse. But not before seeing and as the opening act, the animated short We Again, which in a very few minutes tells a story so full of life and that will strike the chord of the viewer at the level of the first minutes of UP.

This short without dialogue and to the rhythm of funk music from the 60s, is about old age and that you cannot live in the past, that you have to move on with the people you love. “In a vibrant city full of rhythm and movement, an elderly man and his young-hearted wife relive their passion for life and for themselves in a magical night. A story that, as I say, will predispose the viewer to experience the feature film that follows with even more emotion.

Raya and the Last Dragon, is directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) along with Paul Briggs and John Ripa who act as co-directors. For the original version, the film has had a cast that includes the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya; Awkwafina as Sisu, the legendary dragon; Gemma Chan as Namaari, Daniel Dae Kim as Benja, Raya’s visionary father; Sandra Oh as Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong; Izaac Wang as Boun; Thalia Tran as naughty little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend and faithful steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the head of the land of Tail; and Ross Butler as the head of the land of Spine.

The history

The film is set in the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in perfect harmony. But when forces of evil threatened the territory, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity, providing humans with a gem that protects them from the forces of evil, this gem is guarded in the city of Heart, the home of Raya, a prosperous land full of peace and magic.

However, 500 years later, the rest of the lands that make up Kumandra aspire to possess the dragon gem, in an attempted robbery perpetrated by the lands of Fang, the gem that protected them is broken and releasing the evil forces that threatened him. turning to stone everyone who meets these creatures. Raya, a lone warrior, will have to find the last and legendary dragon to gather the fragments of the gem scattered in the kingdoms of Kumandra to rebuild a destroyed world and reunite her people. Throughout his journey, Raya will learn that it will take more than a dragon to save the world, he must learn to trust a group of strangers if he wants Kumandra to be a united land again.

To the journey that they show us in Raya and the last dragon, it does not lack anything, a very well constructed fantasy story with a very made in Disney beginning of its classic stories, in which we see the path of the hero from his youth after a tragic personal loss, in this case a heroine who escapes of classic Disney clichés, very independent and self-confident. His faithful companions are not lacking, with some comic relief that in this case falls on Sisu, the legendary water dragon, as well as a villain who will make things very difficult for Raya from the beginning of the story.

The production

The characters are very well designed, although there are some that could be reminiscent of other classic characters of the company such as Tong who is reminiscent of the villain of Mulan’s animated film, Shan-Yu.

Also highlight the designs of the different lands that make up the fantasy world of Kumandra inspired by the cultures of Southeast Asia, each with its own identity; something very similar to what we have seen in Game of Thrones and the Seven Kingdoms. Heart, the home of Raya, a prosperous land full of peace and magic; Fang, a powerful and prosperous land surrounded by water; Spine, an insular and remote land whose inhabitants distrust outsiders; Talon, the crossroads of the five lands and a bustling market; and Tail, a distant desert land that becomes more isolated as the water recedes. Each one of them built with different materials and languages, represented by different colors but with a unifying element such as water and the love for dragons.

The soundtrack say that it is just as spectacular and that it perfectly conveys what the viewer sees on the screen. This time under the baton of composer James Newton Howard, a musician hardened in action-packed stories who has been responsible, among others, for the soundtracks of Batman Begins, The Hunger Games, The Nutcracker (for Disney) or for the also recently premiered on Netflix, Noticias del gran mundo.

In short, a film full of adventures that entertains, and makes the viewer live a lot of emotions and as in all moral stories, about unity and solidarity, something that in these times in which we live is so important to highlight.

Raya and the last dragon

Director (s): Mr. Hall Carlos López Estrada

Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison, Ross Butler

Gender : Animation, Adventure, Fantasy

