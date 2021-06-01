ray tracing will also reach mobile phones

Important day today for AMD, which has come on stage at Computex to make a good number of important announcements: the imminent arrival of its alternative to DLSS, RDNA 2 for laptops, the Ryzen 5000 APUs and, interestingly, collaboration with Samsung to bring RDNA 2 to Exynos mobile platforms from the Korean company.

Lisa Su has not been too extensive in her announcement. It has simply confirmed that “AMD is partnering with Samsung for its next generation Exynos SoC, which will feature an IP [propiedad intelectual] custom graphics based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture that provides variable speed shading and ray tracing capabilities to high-end mobile devices. “Things are getting interesting.

Even mobiles will have ray tracing

The collaboration between Samsung and AMD isn’t exactly new. In 2019 they announced a collaboration agreement to bring AMD GPU architectures to the mobile ecosystem. That, in a nutshell, means that Samsung would drop ARM GPUs to bet on solutions for AMD. This agreement, finally, seems to be close to bearing fruit, since all Samsung mobiles released so far mount Mali or Adreno GPUs, depending on whether they have Exynos or Qualcomm processors.

The arrival of the RDNA 2 architecture (which we already know well thanks to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, without going any further) is good news for high-end Samsung devices. Sticking to Su’s words, AMD GPUs will enable access ray tracing and variable rate shading in mobile games, although it will be necessary to see which ones are compatible, what is the performance of these games and if the visual effect is as impressive as it is on consoles or PC.

That is not something new, everything is said. A couple of years ago Huawei and NetEase showed a demo of ray tracing on mobile devices on a Kirin 990 and EMUI as the operating system, although she has not been heard from since then. Ray tracing is not exactly light, since it has to do a lot of calculations in real time and that requires a lot of power.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

It will be interesting to see how Samsung and AMD solve this problem on mobiles. To find out more information, we will have to wait until the end of the year, when Samsung is expected to provide more information about it. But there is still more, since Samsung is not the only company that will use the RDNA 2 architecture: Tesla too.

As Lisa Su has advanced, “the newly designed infotainment systems of the Tesla Model S and Model X have a AMD Ryzen Embedded APU and a GPU based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture that allows AAA games. “Basically, Tesla and AMD” promise “us to play console quality on the screen of cars. Again, we will have to wait, but what is clear is that AMD is advancing by leaps and bounds in its letter to take its technology to other sectors.