Ray Sefo admits he liked Claressa Shields’ MMA debut, but acknowledges she has a lot to learn

Same as the debut of Claressa Shields in the MMA, the president of PFL Ray Sefo acknowledged that the former boxer is not yet part of the elite of the modality. The senior official affirmed that the organization will not be in a hurry in the development of the American in its passage through mixed martial arts.

The statements were made in an interview with MMA Fighting.

Is there still a lot to learn? 100% I was impressed by the way she won. Not only for her, for her determination that the fight does not end in a decision of the judges rather than independently win or lose, she he came to fight “, he claimed Ray.

Aware that Shields needs to evolve to dream of the division belt, the senior official affirmed that he is not in a hurry with the fighter and stipulated when the multi champion boxing would be ready to be at the top of the division.

“Now, we will have to wait and see what happens in his next match. We will do our job to continue giving her matches where she can gain more experience and we hope she is ready for the 2022 or 2023 season. “ concluded Sefo.

World boxing champion in three different categories and owner of two Olympic gold medals. Claressa won his debut by knockout, Shields knock out Brittney elkins in the stellar of PFL 4.

