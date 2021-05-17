Ray Reyes, former vocalist of Menudo – El Sol de México, dies

Sad news shocked the entertainment world after the death of Ray Reyes, a former member of the famous Puerto Rican group, Menudo, was announced this Friday.

Through his Facebook account, the 51-year-old singer’s brother, Raúl Reyes, reported what happened with a small, but emotional message.

“With enormous pain in my soul, I inform you that my beloved brother Ray Reyes passed away. I beg you to give us the space to digest all this situation and please pray for our family, especially for my mother who is frail ”.

Likewise, the news was spread through the program “Venga la Alegría” and by his relation, Lidda García Acosta, who did not provide more details about the causes of death.

“Sadly, former Menudo member Ray Reyes passed away at age 51! Rest in peace!” Wrote the morning show.

Acquaintances, friends and followers of Ray Reyes expressed their condolences and solidarity on social networks.

In October 2020, Venezuelan Anthony Galindo, popularly known as “ElPapiJoe”, who was also part of Menudo, passed away in Florida after he attempted suicide due to depression.

Who was Ray Reyes?

Although Menudo was created in 1977, Ray was integrated until 1983, being considered one of the best voices of the group; However, his stay did not last long, since in 1985 he said goodbye to his companions to begin his solo career in 1986.

Ray was gifted with more than one talent, because before venturing into the world of music, he participated in series such as “El Barco del Amor” and programs such as “The Johnny Carson Show”, he even starred in the movie “My lucky day” .

In addition, he stood out as an announcer and video editor for advertising campaigns in Puerto Rico.

The former member of Menudo was married twice, from which he had two children, one from each marriage. In 2018, Roxana Rosario, who was his wife, passed away from cancer.