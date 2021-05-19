Ray Reyes, former member of the musical group Menudo, dies

Ray Reyes’ family says he will continue his legacy 2:17

(CNN Spanish) –– Ray Reyes, a former member of the Menudo musical group, died this Friday, according to his brother Raúl Reyes in a message published through his Facebook account.

“With enormous pain in my soul I inform you that my beloved brother Ray Reyes passed away,” he wrote.

Ray Reyes’ public relations officer, Lidda García Acosta, notified of the death through a statement without offering details about the possible causes.

Ray Reyes: farewell to Menudo’s former teammates after his death 1:10

Both the brother and the relationshipist asked for prayers and space for the family in their grief.

Rafy Rivera contributed to this report.