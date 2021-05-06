Ray Reyes, former member of Menudo, dies

The world of music is once again in mourning, this time for Ray Reyes Leon, former member of Menudo. This Saturday, May 1, the singer died at the age of 51 and was his brother, Raul Reyes who confirmed the sad news through social networks where, in addition to squeezing the hearts of the fans of the youth group of the 80s, he asked for respect for the privacy of his family in these delicate moments.

© GettyImages Ray Reyes passed away this Saturday at age 51

Dear Friends, Family and FANS. With enormous pain in my soul I inform you that my beloved Brother Ray Reyes passed away. I beg you to give us the space to digest this whole situation and please pray for our family, especially for my mother who is delicate, “wrote Raúl Reyes on his Facebook profile.

“I also ask you to Never Forget your legacy. Today more than ever we need to unite, never stop expressing the love and affection that you feel for your neighbor. This is one more teaching of the universe! ”Raúl added with much love for his beloved brother.

In the same way, the agency Grandes Eventos echoed Raúl’s words about the delicate moment. “Our Ray Reyes departed from our earthly plane. With much regret, we notify the death of our great Ray Reyes, former Menudo and member of the project Get on My Moto Tour. In this moment of pain, the family asks for space. We request prayer for their family, friends and fans around the world ”, can be read in a statement signed by Lidia Garcia Acosta, Company President.

What happened to Ray Reyes?

According to information from his native Puerto Rico, the singer died of cardiac arrest. It also transpired that he was at home. The death was sudden, since at dawn on April 30, Ray would make his last post on Facebook, where he expressed his fear of COVID-19 infections. “… Even with your vaccine you will get sick if you don’t take care of yourself …”, he wrote to raise awareness among his followers and ask them to take care of themselves.

© Raül Reyes The singer was afraid of COVID-19 infections

“To everyone I love. Perhaps today you could be doing something that will be the last time you do it. Maybe today is the last time we talk to each other and we don’t know. That is why it is so important that we enjoy, that we hug, that we kiss, say thank you, sorry, I love you, I love you…. because maybe today could be the last time !! ” (sic), he scored on April 21 last.