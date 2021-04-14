Ray Fisher’s Cyborg could return in the Flash

Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, could return in character in The Flash movie.

Nothing seems to be a certainty in Warner after the great success of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League. One of the biggest uncertainties is the permanence of the main actors in the roles they played and Ray fisher, who played Cyborg, you could keep yours.

The debate that Fisher has waged against the production company and several of its directors for racism and other reasons has been popular. However, recently the actor gave an interview to the medium Empire, in which he leaves open the door of his possible return in the role of the most famous semi-android of DC.

“Andy Muschietti He seems to have his head set and understood these characters by making the relationship more than just a display of superpowers. We were on the same page about that, and it would be a bummer if there is no way to solve the problem ”, commenting on his connection, and that of his character, with the project of The Flash.

Apparently, after Snyder has revolutionized the entire DC film universe by launching his vision, the web has taken it upon himself to revive the possibility of seeing him again. Ben affleck, Henry cavill and other performers in future titles, after which Ray made clear his support for Muschietti’s project.

However, last year due to his battle against the producer, the separation seemed a fact.

Media rumors suggested that the artist had an important role in the version that Rick Famuyiwa he had created such, and he himself claimed that his participation was “much bigger than a cameo.”

Other possible return

The comment is joined by the assumption that Affleck would say yes to the production, in case it is Zack Snyder who assumes the leadership of the DCEU sets. To find out more, click here.

This joins all the support that the rest of the cast and even some investors have given to this creative line.

The Flash will premiere, with or without Ray Fisher’s Cyborg on November 2, 2022, barring a delay, both of which are becoming increasingly common in the industry.