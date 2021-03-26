Ray Fisher wants Zack Snyder or Rick Famuyiwa to direct Cyborg

Some time ago, back in 2014, there were active plans to make a solo movie of Cyborg. It’s true that “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” serves as the character’s origin story, but the idea was to continue exploring the character further. However, all that was discarded, and right now there are no plans to make such a movie, and even less with the actor Ray Fisher, who has been directly eliminated from the Flash solo movie.

The premiere of the Justice League movie has recovered many of these themes, and in that line they have asked the actor Ray Fisher again. Especially because at the end of the film Victor fully embraces his situation, accepts it, thus giving rise to what we could see in a potential solo film.

During the extensive talk at the ComicBook Debate, Fisher was asked if, in the hypothetical event that a Cyborg movie were to be made, who would he choose to direct the project other than obviously Zack Snyder, and he’s clear: “It would have to be Rick Famuyiwa”.

This name will sound familiar to many despite being a filmmaker more closely associated with independent cinema. In addition to working on “The Mandalorian”, he was linked to the Flash movie, although he ended up leaving the project due to creative differences with the studio. Right now, Andy Muschietti (“IT”) is leading the sprinter film, as the third director to go through the project.

If Warner Bros. and DC Films had continued with their plans, the Cyborg film would have picked up where the first Justice League adventure left off, and specifically by dates, it would have been a continuation of the film released in theaters in 2017 , where Silas Stone was left alive. For now, fans of the character are still impatient for Warner to decide to resume the project