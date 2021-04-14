Ray Fisher still wants to play Cyborg in ‘The Flash’: “It will be a shame if we don’t solve the problem”

Ray Fisher’s open war against Warner Bros. doesn’t have to affect his involvement in DC movies. Or so the actor wants to think, that claims to remain interested in reprising his role as Cyborg in ‘The Flash’.

Fisher has been accusing Joss Whedon of inappropriate behavior for a few months during his participation in ‘Justice League’, and has also charged against WarnerMedia executives for protecting the director. Specifically, it accuses Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, heads of DC and Warner Bros. in 2017, and also Toby Emmerich, president of Waner Bros. Pictures Group, and Walter Hamada, the current president of DC Films and Berg’s successor. According to Ray Fisher, the latter would have protected the company and Whedon during the internal investigation that was carried out into their accusations.

And although not two months ago Fisher tweeted something about the subject again, the actor has commented to Empire magazine about his interest in participating in ‘The Flash’, the next DC film directed by Andy Muschietti. “Andy seems to have his head well furnished and understands these characters, he wants to focus on their relationship more than a display of superpowers. We agreed on that, and it will be a shame if there is no way to solve the problem.”Fisher said.

Cyborg was supposed to appear in the movie starring Ezra Miller, but after Fisher’s attacks on Toby Emmerich and Walter Hamada the studio decided to dispense with his services.. He is not afraid of losing his job for making these statements: “If all I am lucky enough to do is what I have done in this industry, I would rather go ahead and tell my side now than let these stories get lost. I know. where is my power “.

And the fans want Snyder back

At the same time, Warner Bros. is facing the consequences of having released Max’s ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ on HBO. The director has managed to make his original vision come true, the one that fans have been asking for on social networks since 2017 with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Now that the Snyder Cut is released (and available on HBO Spain), fans have traded their rallying cry for #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

And it is that the saga led by Zack Snyder, which began with ‘The Man of Steel’ and continued with ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, was going to consist of at least two sequels beyond his’ League of Justice’. The director has spoken at length about the plans that he had outlined and that we may never see.

Still the fans, and Ray Fisher, do not lose hope. Cyborg is precisely one of the characters who have gained the most in screen time and complexity in their history with the premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.