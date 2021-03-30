Ray Fisher says the Flash movie always featured Cyborg

A few months ago, the confrontation between Warner and Ray Fisher reached new heights when the actor publicly stated that the studio had decided to unilaterally remove his character Cyborg from the game. flash movie, the adaptation of Flashpoint for which it was already practically confirmed, until Barbara Muschietti so pointed out, the cyborg appearance.

All this came from a long “battle”, in which shortly before the actor publicly stated that he would not work on any film in which director Walter Hamada is involved, which taking into account that he is in charge of DC Films , comes to mean not to put in the shoes of Cyborg for the moment. Of course, the actor has assured on more than one occasion that for his part, there would be interest in getting back into the character’s skin.

During a recent interview on the LightCast podcast, Fisher revealed that even long before Rick Famuyiwa was cast to direct the Flash movie in 2016, Cyborg was already listed for a supporting role in the movie. So much so that Fisher claims that as far as he knows, his character was always considered for the movie.

To my knowledge, there has never been a movie version of The Flash that didn’t have Cyborg present in it. And on Rick’s part, I think his specific perspective would be great for Cyborg to really explore and for us to explore the Cyborg solo movie. Not only from the action side, because their stories really have a lot of heart and have a lot of meaning.

Despite his problems with those involved in the re-recordings of “Justice League”, Fisher is excited to meet with Ezra Miller. In fact, he even discussed the nature of his role with current Flash movie director Andy Muschietti just a year ago.

I will say that I had a great conversation with Andy Muschietti last year. The script as it was and the things we talked about at the time seemed really incredible to me. I wish you the best.

It should be remembered that the movie “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” has left Cyborg in a perfect setting to continue narrating the character’s story, since the Justice League movie was always planned by Snyder as a kind of origins movie of Cyborg.