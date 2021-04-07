Ray Fisher Says Booyah Is Racist And He Was Blackmailed To Say The Line

It’s no secret that Ray Fisher was the victim of racism by Joss Whedon, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns in Justice League – 41%. They have denied all the allegations, but the facts continue to pile up. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Premiere – 82% seemed to be a confirmation of all the accusations of the actor when we found that, indeed, in the version that Zack Snyder had planned, Cyborg really is the center of the story. We see him develop and grow like none of the other characters in the film. We understand the magnitude of his powers and the entire process that he has gone through to go from being Victor Stone to a half machine man. In addition to being the character that puts the most at risk in order to defeat Steppenwolf. In total contrast to the film of Joss Whedon in which the character becomes secondary and is made to tell jokes that only felt out of place.

That said, for many, including the actor, one of the most unnecessary and degrading moments is when his character says Booyah. That is the characteristic phrase of Cyborg, it is true, but not the one from the comics, but the one from the cartoon Teen titans and continues to be in Teen titans go. Both things have a more comical tone than the movie Snyder where it would have felt completely out of place.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Ray fisher especially the Joss Whedon thing and the other Warner guys who were racist with him. Kim Masters, of said medium, wrote a long article about everything he talked to the actor. Among many other things, there was talk that he was forced to say Booyah and made some revelations about it

Fisher does not consider the phrase itself to be problematic, but thinks that it does not deliver the same message in a cartoon as it does with real actors. In the latter case, he is part of the tradition that black characters have a distinctive phrase, especially since he, a black actor, is the only one in the entire film who has one:

Fisher says that he doesn’t see the word itself as a problem, but thinks it doesn’t work the same in a live-action film as it does in an animated series. And it makes you think of black pop culture characters with distinctive phrases: ‘Whatchoo talkin’ ’bout, Willis?’ (What are you talking about Willis?) Or ‘Dy-no-mite’ by Jimmie Walker. Since no one else had a characteristic phrase, he says, ‘I thought it was weird that only the black character had to say something like that’

In addition, he revealed that the study already wanted him to say the phrase from the time of Snyder, but he refused and only put it on a sign as an easter egg. Unfortunately the departure of the director and the entry of Joss Whedon they revived the whole thing. The latter told him that Geoff Johns told him about the phrase and was asked again to say it. The actor refused, and it seemed like that was the end of the matter. Then Jon berg She took him out to dinner and told him they had to record it saying it or the co-president of DC Films could lose his job (yes, that’s as ridiculous as it reads):

What if the AT&T CEO has a son or daughter and that son or daughter wants to see Cyborg say ‘booyah’ in the movie and we don’t have a recording of that? I could be out of a job.

Berg he was right. He was left without that job, but because of the disaster that version of League of Justice. Ray Fisher knew that what he said was an exaggeration and that if they recorded it, that scene would appear in the film. He had to do it, anyway. Joss Whedon He did nothing but mock the actor’s past as a Shakespearean while recording it. The whole situation is regrettable.

