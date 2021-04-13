Ray Fisher reveals Joss Whedon wanted a bloody ending for Cyborg – Tomatazos

At this point, after the premiere of Zack Snyder’s long-awaited Justice League – 82%, DC fans, and the general public, are already aware of the different situations that the actors experienced when working with Joss Whedon (Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Much Noise and Few Nuts – 84%) in the theatrical version of Justice League – 41%.

One of the actors who has shown the most against the filmmaker and who has spoken the most about his toxicity in the work environment is Ray Fisher, interpreter of Cyborg, who from the beginning declared the mistreatment he received from the director, as well as a series of racist behaviors on the part of him and Warner Bros. executives. Now, the 33-year-old actor has revealed new information about his experience working with Whedon and how he wanted Cyborg to suffer excessively (via ComicBookMovie. com).

Fisher has complained that the filmmaker’s treatment of the cast, during the final Justice League shootings, was degrading, unfair and unprofessional. Likewise, the actor was among the first to declare that the final version of the film that hit theaters was a far cry from what Zack Snyder (Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, The Man of Steel – 55 %) had raised them in the beginning and that their character had had much less screen time than had been planned.

Now, in a new interview for Empire (via ComicBookMovie.com), the actor shed even more light on his experiences with Whedon and revealed some interesting details about the director’s vision for Cyborg’s future, which upset from the start. to Fisher and did everything to protect his character.

Likewise, Fisher said that a lot of transparency was needed in the process, since considering that a new director came to take the reins of the project near the end of production, it would have been appropriate for them to tell them what they would do with the film and not that they were discovering it on the fly.

Transparency would have been a great help; if they had told us, ‘Hey, we don’t like Zack’s movie, we want to completely change gears and we need you to buckle up.’ But they were trying to hold on to this narrative of doing it for Zack and maintaining his vision, all the time without doing that entirely.

The actor added more damning accusations against the also director of Avengers 2 and said that they had problems because Whedon wanted to film a scene with Cyborg being dismembered by Steppenwolf. Ultimately this turned into the scene where the villain just rips off the hero’s leg.

If I hadn’t been so welcome in the initial process, I wouldn’t have been so comfortable talking about those circumstances. But I had to try to control these guys. It didn’t look good essentially pulling on this black man, who had already suffered so much physical trauma, limb by limb.

Fisher has apparently seen the Justice League Snyder Cut seven times since it was released on HBO Max, and he’s understandably much happier with the way Cyborg is portrayed there.

