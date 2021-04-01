Ray Fisher refuses to let Joss Whedon take full blame for Justice League’s racial problem – Tomatazos

It is undeniable that Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% is a much more inclusive movie than Justice League – 41% by Joss Whedon. We can see the Amazons shine more, not all of them are white, a macho joke that Batman told Wonder Woman was removed, Cyborg becomes the central character of the film with powers that are on par with those of Doctor Manhattan and the relationship with his father Silas Stone (Joe Morton) deepens.

In addition to this, the Snyder Cut showed us that several characters that were eliminated, coincidentally, are played by actors of color: Ryan Choi (Ryan Zheng), Elinore Stone (Karen Bryson), Iris West (Kiersey Clemons) and Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix). ), It must be remembered that the conflict that Ray Fisher has had with several members of DC Films, including Joss Whedon, is for racial reasons. In fact, he has even said that the disappearance of all these actors was intentional on the part of the study.

On Buzzfeed they ran an article titled “10 Times Zack Snyder’s” Justice League “Was More Inclusive Than Joss Whedon’s” (10 Times Zack Snyder’s Justice League Was More Inclusive Than Joss Whedon’s). Ray fisher He shared it in a tweet and recalled that he is not willing to allow the director to take full responsibility for what happened in his film.

The racist conversations between Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg were key factors in the disparity. I may not want Joss Whedon, but I refuse to let him take full responsibility.

It is not the first time that they have made it clear that they and Warner executives were against having a black man be the centerpiece of their film and removing all people of color from the film. He had already said it, recently, in a series of tweets that he published in reaction to some statements by Ann sarnoff.

Apparently some people at Warner Media think that a room full of executives saying, “we can’t have a black man at the center of a movie” (and then diminishing / removing all blacks and people of color from that movie) is not racist. How weird.

Like I said, people are going to try to put the blame entirely on Joss Whedon for the new Justice League shots. Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns and Jon Berg share some of the responsibility; Johns worked directly with Joss to restructure the script based on conversations with the executives.

For her part, what the president of Warner Media had said in an interview for Variety said that the former federal judge Katherine B. Forrest found no evidence of racism in the investigation into the accusations of the actor who plays Cyborg:

[La investigadora] has said that the cuts made in the version of Joss Whedon from Justice Leaguea were not motivated by racial issues. We take them very seriously. For this reason, we hired one of the best researchers out there and gave her a lot of freedom of action.

Unfortunately, at the time Zack Snyder was not aware of what the actors had to suffer because of his replacement and the study. This was revealed to TNYT:

Not at that time. The last thing they wanted to do was call me, complaining that they were having a hard time filming. But in hindsight, do I feel bad that they had to go through that? Yes. These guys are my friends, they are amazing actors and they are strong people. I want them to be well cared for and in a healthy context. I wasn’t there, so your opinion is probably as good as mine.

Hopefully one day everyone involved is willing to accept their blame, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in the near future.

