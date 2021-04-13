Ray Fisher hoping to appear on the Flash and joins VFX supervisor

It seems that after years of being in limbo, the Flash movie has found its way and is preparing to start filming. In that sense, we add one more addition to the technical cast of the team led by Andy Muschietti. John DesJardin is confirmed to join as special effects supervisor. DesJardin’s last project was precisely “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” where he actively collaborated to create a visual appearance for Flash with his blue rays.

And from an official incorporation to a black spot that the project has had, we return to the topic of Ray Fisher as Cyborg Well, the actor has conducted an interview in which he is somewhat hopeful that he can return for the scarlet sprinter film, a plan that was on the table before all the controversy between him and the studio broke out. Specifically, he refers to his conversations with Muschietti and as a filmmaker and actor they were on “the same page”:

Andy seems to have his head furnished and understands these characters by making this about their relationships more than showing off their superpowers. We were on the same page about it, and it would be a shame if there wasn’t a way to fix this issue.

Fisher has recently been quite aware of what his crusade with Warner Bros. for the bad behavior of Joss Whedon and executives on the set of “Justice League” will mean for his career in Hollywood, so it surprises these conciliatory words in the That perhaps hints at a real interest on the part of Muschietti to have Cyborg to support Ezra Miller’s Flash.

In the cast we have the return of Miller as Barry Allen and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. We also have the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, both as Batman, and the introduction of Sasha Calle as Supergirl. They close the cast for now Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, replacing Billy Crudup who could not return to the role due to scheduling problems. Its premiere is scheduled for November 4, 2022.

Via information | Empire | Art of VFX