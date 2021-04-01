Ray Fisher defends Joss Whedon for the first time

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League, many will have been able to see the difference between this montage and Whedon’s, and one of them is how little inclusive the montage released in theaters was.

In his quest to reduce Zack Snyder’s cut of The Justice League from four hours to less than two, director Joss Whedon (Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron) completely removed various characters of color from the film and drastically reduced the roles of some others. Now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available on HBO Max and HBO, fans have been able to pick up on it, but one of the stars of the movie.

Ray Fisher recently came out in defense of Joss Whendon, on social networks according to a published article that highlighted how little inclusive the 2017 montage was compared to the Zack Snyder Justice League, declaring that he was to blame for it being a less inclusive film it was up to the institutional forces of Warner Bros and not just the filmmaker who replaced Snyder. Among the parts cut or slashed in the movie that hit theaters in 2017 are Ryan Choi, a Korean-American comic book superhero and employee of STAR Labs; a waitress whose history intersects with that of Victor Stone and Stone himself.

Fisher’s repeated allegations of filming irregularities by Warner Bros executives were first made public when he told fans that Whedon had been abusive and unprofessional on the set of La Liga. Justice. The director of The Avengers had been hired to replace Snyder, who left the film after the death of his daughter in early 2017. Snyder’s cut from The Justice League is dedicated to her.

“The racist and discriminatory conversations of Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns and Jon Berg were major factors in the disparities,” Fisher said on Twitter. “I may not like Joss Whedon, but I refuse to let him take responsibility.”

Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg’s racist and discriminatory conversations were major factors in the disparities. I may not like Joss Whedon, but I refuse to let him take sole responsibility. A> Ehttps: //t.co/xmZc4t7nL4 – Ray Fisher (@ ray8fisher) March 29, 2021

These executives, as well as current DC Films director Walter Hamada, have been regular targets of Fisher’s ire. Reading between the lines of some of his comments, it appears that Whedon would have served as a scapegoat for institutional errors in order to insulate himself from the consequences. Representatives for Warner Bros have periodically discussed with Fisher about his public comments regarding not only the situation on set, but also the subsequent ethics investigation that happened after he made the first comments about Whedon public.

In recent months, other former cast members on Whedon’s projects, most notably Charisma Carpenter from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, have come forward to back up Fisher’s claims, saying they experienced similar abuse during their time working with the director.

Synopsis

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an imminent threat of catastrophic proportions. The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dire intentions. . .

You can watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in color or in the black and white edition Justice is Gray, on HBO Max and HBO.