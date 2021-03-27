Ray Dalio: “The market is halfway to a bubble”

According to Dalio, this The next bubble is the size of the dot-com crisis and the great depression of the beginning of the last century due to speculative and price-focused trading.

Dalio warned in the interview that some high-yielding stocks have benefited from speculative and price-focused trading. He attributed the recent market volatility to a shift toward “meat and potatoes” companies that did not benefit from pandemic transactions like some technology companies.

“What happened is that, as happens with many cycles, new ideas, new technologies emerge and bring fabulous revolutions”, says Dalio

“But there is a tendency for investors to extrapolate into the past and not pay too much attention to price, and when that happens, it starts to emerge as a kind of bubble,” adds Dalio.

“According to our measurements, the bubble will be what it was in 2000 or in 1929. But we are halfway there,” he clarified.

Should we be afraid of the bubble?

Dalio’s warning was echoed by investors, but in a recent note to Goldman Sachs he clarified that the risk is “relatively low.”

The S&P 500 ended 2020 with a yield of around 18% during the pandemic, driven by large technology companies in the face of confinement imposed on a global level.

Not forgetting the fiscal stimuli, the low rates and the expectations that the Covid-19 crisis will soon end the ongoing vaccination around the world.

Despite this scenario, technology companies have not started the year on the right foot. Amazon is down 5.2% and teleconferencing star Zoom is down 6.6%. While Facebook and Google have maintained the upward path.

Another point that Dalio has highlighted is that investors They have been leaving the technological ones to invest in more traditional values (meat and potato companies), companies that were excluded from speculative operations due to the pandemic.

The latest round of stimulus may disrupt the current direction of the market, Dalio said. Deutsche Bank analysts estimated last month that the latest round of stimulus could inject $ 170 billion into the stock market.

“When investors receive this monetary stimulus, the market celebrates it with enthusiasm and it goes back up,” said Dalio.