Jason Kidd He is one of the most underrated players in NBA history. Despite everything he did, despite the fact that he was ahead of his time, despite the fact that he was really good and made his teams win, he is not on the best base lists in history.

He is the second-highest assistant in league history (behind only John Stockton) with 12,091 career assists (8.7 average). He led the New Jersey Nets to two NBA Finals and was key in the Dallas Mavericks ring in 2011 (albeit with a minor role as a veteran point guard who controls the game and spikes the triples at key moments).

So, one of the best players in recent times, Ray allen, He wanted to praise the figure of the current second coach of the Los Angeles Lakers with an anecdote that took place when they played together at the 2000 Sydney Olympics (Gold for the United States):

“We were playing in the Games. J-Kidd had the ball and I was running the court, and I was aware that I did not have the ball. I ran to a place trying to keep the correct space, and the next thing I know is that Kidd throw a cross pass without looking, and I was totally crazy. It was completely open. And I nailed it triple. Then I start to think what the hell just happened. J Kidd made me open. He found me when not even I had found myself That was how cool he was as a pin. “