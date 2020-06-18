On June 18, 2013, at the ATT Center, one of the most shocking moments in the history of the NBA. The sixth match between San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat who decided on a Ray Allen shot with five seconds to go sent the game into overtime, where Gregg Popovich’s team had no strength to fight.

That tie was resolved in the seventh game which was also won by Lebron James, which gave the « King » his second ring, but that Allen triple was the image of those NBA Finals. However, this was not the only shot that has defined a Playoff tie. Here we choose the 10 most iconic, the classification is up to you.

Ray Allen vs Spurs Game 6 Final NBA Finals 2013

The most remembered shot of the decade. A spectacular comeback from the Heat, who lost 11 at the start of the last quarter. The game seemed lost, LeBron missed, but Ray Allen’s wrist drew a perfect arc to send the game into overtime and leave Popovich’s team without resources.

Michael Jordan vs Jazz sixth game NBA Final 1998

« The Last Shot », an iconic basket. The end of the best team in history. « Air » broke Russell’s waist and with a basket full of plasticity he scored the 87-86 which was his sixth and last ring.

Robert Horry vs Kings fourth game Final West 2002

A player with seven rings and no All-Star, but who left great moments. With 9 seconds to go and Sacramento’s 99-97 victory, the tie could go 3-1 against the Lakers. Bryant and O’Neal failed, but Horry did not. He grabbed a lost ball, squared himself and hit a triple that brought down the team from Webber, Divac or Bibby.

John Paxson vs Suns in Game 6 of the 1993 Final

98-96 for Phoenix with 13 seconds to go, ball for the Bulls. The defense of the Arizona team closes on Michael Jordan, but Phil Jackson’s slate leaves only the base that with a triple finish the tie and gives the third consecutive ring to a legendary team.

Kyrie Irving vs Warriors Game 7 Finals 2016

It is true that the most remembered move of the game was Lebron’s stopper, but it would have been of no use if the guard had not killed the game. With a minute to go before 89, Kyrie hit an impossible triple in front of Curry who completed the impossible comeback. A 3-1 against the 73-9 team.

Kawhi Leonard vs Sixers seventh final game conference 2019

The most current move and probably the one with the most difficulty. Draw 90 on the scoreboard and the decisive ball to qualify for their first NBA Finals at the Toronto Raptors. The fraternal city team cannot blame itself. They defended the play perfectly, but Kawhi did magic and the ball entered improbably.

Magic Johnson vs Celtics fourth game late 1987

The eternal rivalry between Lakers and Celtics had one of their climaxes in this match. With a point of advantage for the greens, the base went for Parish and Bird and with a magnificent hook put the 3-1 it was the final dessert.

Steve Kerr vs Jazz sixth game Final NBA 1997

The Bulls and Jazz bequeathed tied at 86 at the last minute. A closed game that could bring the outcome to Salt Lake City, where those from Utah were practically unbeatable. The current Warrios coach received only books on the shooting line and put in a basket that made it impossible for the team that led Jerry Sloan to react.

John Stockton vs Rockets Game 6 Final West 1997

The guard was the great culprit that the fans could not enjoy a Finals between Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. A triple over the office that classified this dream team for the first time to the tie for the title.

LeBron James vs Pacers fifth game first round 2018

It is the only shot that did not happen in a final that we have chosen, but it had to be. A superhuman display by James who scored 45 points and put a stopper on Oladipo with the game tied at 95, before hitting a triple from 8 meters that qualified his team for the semifinals.