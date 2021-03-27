Rawayana and her ‘Trippy Caribbean’ in Caracas: a memorable afternoon

Rawayana’s call at 2 in the afternoon made me thank me for working in the press. Enduring the sun that there was, being crushed by hundreds of people, stopped being in my plans a long time ago. But I still felt some jealousy and my skin crawled as the impatient attendees broke the security cordon to run euphorically to the stage, to be as close to their idols as possible.

Little by little, Avenida Francisco de Miranda was filling up. Leaning out was seeing a lot of heads, dangerously close to each other. Fainting was not long in coming. And the first DJ hadn’t even been set up. When Anibal Hamilton finally got to set the event to music with the electronic hits of today and always, the spirits were accelerating little by little. The funniest thing was seeing all kinds of people living together, from those who thought they were at Coachella to those who, whatever happens, will always wear black. Everyone likes pachanga.

As much fun as they were, in reality all they were waiting for was for Akapellah to arrive. While Hamilton ceded the power of the tracks to Q-fx, Akapellah was approaching the stage from behind, and with him an innumerable number of friends / family, who seemed to be that unconditional support from which the rapper never intends to part, because it is too real a guy to forget about his own. Q-fx began to do his thing with the cymbals, but when Akapellah mounted the stage, the audience lost control.

“He who doesn’t jump has a violin,” joked the rapper. His setlist included hits like “So Fine, So Fresh”, for which he invited Baby Zoom himself, a member of Los Waraos. Encouraging the public, between rhymes and jokes, he demanded that everyone raise their hands in the air, even one of the policemen guarding the event. “I think the paco got upset,” he said later, backstage. Gona also got on to perform one of the songs she shares with Akapellah, but what really shook the entire street was her performance of “Milki,” the most anticipated song on her setlist. He mounted all his companions on the dais, and began the anticipated theme. I think there was not a single person in the entire avenue who did not chant the lyrics of “the saddest song” that Akapellah has written.

After getting off the stage, the intermission did not last long for the second rapper of the afternoon to start his show. “Are they tired?” Apache asked. The shout he received in response cleared up any doubts. She performed new, old, classic songs like “Pónmela en el aire”, “Como venga”, for which Gona once again got on the stage, and even a small tribute to Canserbero through “Stop”. At that moment the rapper jumped off the stage and ran towards the audience, taking the energy of the show to another level.

To close his show, he called for a reunion of all the original members of 4to Poder, giving way to a memorable interpretation of “Here everything is a beta”, one of the classics of Venezuelan hip hop. As soon as they got off the stage, the atmosphere became reggae mode, waiting for the great stars of the night.

The moment the lights went on and the band’s musicians began to slowly climb up, the crowd truly went berserk. The four blocks of the avenue, full of people, received with jumps, shouts and applause the band that with its good vibes has achieved the union of such a diversity of people. “Here there is no east or west, today we are all Caracas,” declared Beto, to start a spectacular concert.

They opened with the theme “Doesn’t mean”, followed by “Funky party. By this time the energy of the public was such that not even glued to the sound system could differentiate the voices of the musicians and those of the public who chanted word for word. They walked between new and old songs, like “Hoy”, for which they invited Psycho to the stage, or “Gatos oliva”, with an incredible horn section, part of the Desorden Público ensemble.

With “The gun” they gave way to a medley of their most emblematic songs, and ended it by asking the public to each turn on a light, a symbolic element that all of us who were there represented light for a country that is surrounded by a perennial darkness and haze. Here the role of Rawayana and of this concert took on a real importance as a cultural agent in a country that, when it seems to have hit rock bottom, somehow manages to continue descending. This was when everything was exposed that we really have to thank these artists for continuing to bet on this type of spaces and presentations, which give us all a moment of disconnection from the harsh reality that overwhelms us.

Tracks like “Ay ay ay”, “Bahía” and “Algo otro” calmed the spirits a bit, but they were the preamble to one of the most anticipated songs of the entire show. The bass of “High” started to play and people reacted wildly. Obviously, Apache got on the stage to perform his part, which was barely heard by all the choirs in the audience, who even dared to choreograph the song.

To baptize ‘Trippy Caribbean’, the central reason for the event, Rawayana invited all 4th Power to the stage, to thank their support from day 1. After bathing the album in champagne, the musicians resumed their positions and a mashup began to play. of “Arenita playita” with the instrumental characteristics of Rawayana, a truly memorable moment. Even some of the cops couldn’t resist and started filming the show with their phones, but with their immutable poker faces. They played “Come” and thus ended the concert.

The trippy Caribbean Tour stop in Caracas left several things exposed. One of them is that the Caracas public is thirsty for cultural events of this nature. Another is that Rawayana is -dulate whoever it hurts- one of the most important bands in the country. Not only because of its massive convening power, but because of everything it represents for a generation that has seen its youth go by a social situation that was never of its choice. Rawayana means fun, liberation and escape (the creation of Rawayanaland is no accident). That concert was to bring all those elements to their maximum exponent. Not only are they professionals on an artistic level, but the passion they show for what they do is truly admirable. Recovering cultural spaces when the context complicates everything is something to be grateful for, and what you have to aspire to achieve more frequently.

Rawayana did not stop thanking the public for their attendance, but we are the ones who really have to thank them and all those artists who keep moving and doing things to try to elevate this country through culture. A thousand and one times: thank you.