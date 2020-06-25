WWE found that one of his developing talents tested COVID-19 positive. This sparked widespread testing across the company. They have now uncovered multiple positive tests at the company and it appears that RAW has taken a heavy hit in the process.

Ringside News learned that the company is still trying to figure out what to do. Superstars and staff are frustrated by how the company handles information, as they don’t get answers.

The environment was described as “scary”. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will need someone else to perform their role. This becomes even more complicated when it comes to superstars.

Star RAW fighter tests Covid-19

Furthermore, a Superstar currently involved in a stellar rivalry is reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. RSN has declined to reveal his name at the moment, but if true, it will dramatically change an important ongoing red-label story. It’s hard to believe that the story can happen without this particular Superstar.

The company conducted a round of drive-thru coronavirus testing on Thursday in preparation for the Friday and Saturday recordings. Plans to record television are still ongoing as of the time this article is published.

At this time, the only confirmed cases of coronavirus in the company are Renee Young, Adam Pearce, and Kayla Braxton. All three have released their positive results. Braxton confirmed that she even fell ill with coronavirus in March and now has it again starting her second battle with the virus. Since then she has left social networks.

WWE is a public company, but the staff, executives, and superstars are dealing with a very real and scary problem right now. There are a lot of very stressed people in Florida right now.

The company will continue to test COVID-19 before each television recording from now on.

