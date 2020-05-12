The behavior of crude oil in the COVID crisis has been surprising and witness to the lack of custom of the market to deal with a problem such as the current one of extraordinary excess of supply, always concerned with the end of crude oil, now it turns out that demand has plummeted and the offer has not been able to adjust simultaneously.

The problems of budgetary mismatch in many producer countries and geostrategic interests are partly to blame, despite production cuts, there is still a daily surplus of around 25 million barrels.

Inventories have soared, the cost of warehousing has soared, and prices have plummeted.

WEST TEXAS, week.

Prices have rebounded upward with great intensity from the lows recorded two weeks ago, yesterday closed in the area of ​​$ 24 per barrel, although there is some fear that when the next derivatives maturity comes, the same thing that happened in the previous one may happen. , total collapse of prices.

WEST TEXAS, daily.

Nobody wants to receive the physical product due to the lack of storage capacity and, in the end, the owners of the crude oil receive a negative price, that is, they have to pay to get the crude oil out of their hands. The world turned upside down.

Will the inventory level again exceed the storage capacity?

In this situation, the recovery in crude oil prices is critical for the survival of the companies in the sector dedicated to extraction via unconventional technologies, “Shale”, all of which lose money, a lot, at current prices. Without multi-million dollar government aid, grants and bailouts, the sector has been mortally wounded.

Some companies have already been forced to file for suspension of payments, the last Diamond Offshore Drilling last week, and the vast majority face a black future. The rating agencies will have to review the situation soon and dangerously lower the ratings of any company in the sector. We will see!.

The fear of the repetition of the episode of volatility, panic and negative prices that occurred in the previous maturity of crude oil derivatives seems to be dissipating, thanks to the fact that investors who suffered madness in the May maturity have been cautious and have already moved the positions to the next maturity.

Another factor that should support oil prices, to a possible recovery, is the possibility announced by the Saudi Arabian government to cut production again. The budgets of the Saudi kingdom depend on the income from the sale of crude oil, the government would be trying to manage the combined supply-demand so that the price does not suffer more than necessary and considering that the volume of sales, also from government revenues , yes it continues in minimums.

The markets are discounting with great optimism the possible measures to reopen the economy and its incidence in virus cases, hoping that infections will fall and the number of fatalities will continue to cease. Hopefully!.

Recovery in V ?.

Although if the lack of confidence in the population and the economy turns negative and contagion increases, optimism will disappear as quickly as prices will fall, there will be a new unprecedented collapse of the stock markets.

The damage to the labor market is very severe and will not recover with the ease or haste anticipated by some Wall Street experts (sell side). Suddenly losing more than 20.5 million jobs in a month is a novel fact that has never happened before and opens the way to different scenarios for the future.

From those who positively predict a return to normality in the coming months and rehire of the majority to those who anticipate a more adverse future in which close to 20% (more than four million workers) would be left in an indefinite unemployment situation.

The energy (crude and gas), airlines, leisure and tourism services and retail sectors account for more than 10 million of the 20.5 million jobs lost and many of them will not recover as long as a treatment, drug or vaccine is not discovered. effective against COVID.

The more optimistic scenario of rapid recovery of most of the lost employment would be accompanied by the also more positive scenario of recovery in the form of a V, a future desired by all but, in view of the circumstances, less and less probable.

Be that as it may, the damage done so far is, will be costly and difficult to recover from such a radical drop in demand, employment, economic activity or business results.

With nearly 90% of companies portrayed, the profit-per-share of SP500 companies in the first quarter of the year plummeted -64%. The micro and macro data for this second quarter are estimated to be even worse.

Against this backdrop, yesterday the stock markets rose again, showing indifference with respect to reality and forecasts, rises derived exclusively from asset reflation policies and perhaps from the FOMO phenomenon explained yesterday, the Nasdaq rose + 078% and + 0.01% the SP500, although other indices such as the Dow Jones or the Russell closed with slight falls.

RUSSELL-2000, daily.

The market appears to be trading the most positive scenario possible today, with Wall Street experts projecting a 20% drop in corporate profits for this year followed by a blazing recovery of + 25% next year. We will see!

At the moment, yesterday he received with joy the news about the launch of the corporate debt asset purchase program announced weeks ago by the FED. A program called «Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility» endowed with $ 454,000 million.

The Federal Reserve was quick to offer reasons for optimism from investors and markets, after staring in amazement at the behavior of the real-time GDP calculation model developed by the Atlanta Federal Reserve, known as GDP-Now.

The latest update points to a contraction of GDP in this second quarter of 34%, see graph of the indicator’s evolution:

The recovery of the USA indices is being uneven, the most solid and robust being the Nasdaq technology, up + 35% since March 23 and already trading in green numbers since the beginning of the year and the Dow Transport or index less favored of Small and Medium Companies Russell-2000.

DOW TRANSPORTS, week.

The comparative evolution of the Dow Transportes with the Dow Industrials and other indices was key to warn the end of the stock market cycle, to anticipate the market ceiling with great precision to position the portfolio in perfect harmony with the trends in prices, see chart of evolution of the SP500 with operational signals from the last weeks:

S & P500, 60 minutes

The readings of the behavior of indices such as the Russell or the Dow de Transportes, also their interrelation with the rest of the market, induce us to put into context the most likely scenario, for which we have simple limited and controlled risk operating strategies (reserved subscribers), and the increasingly less secure V-shaped recovery.

Nor is a particularly bright future anticipated for the German economy, the macro data so far released has been grim, despite bullish attempts at the ongoing technical rebound of its benchmark index, the DAX-30.

DAX-30, 60 minutes.

Crude is one more raw material, one of the most important, and not the only one that has fallen this year, practically all have suffered a sharp drop in demand and price falls throughout the year.

Tomorrow’s post will review the evolution of the sector and possibilities, the readings and economic repercussions of what happened particularly with Doctor Cobre, whose evolution tends to quite wisely anticipate the future of the global economy, as well as the technical situation and most likely forecasts for the sector as a whole, Gold, silver, grains, etc.

Twitter: @airuzubieta