raw materials rebound, sales and recovery

Inditex presents a potential of 19%

Inditex has presented good results corresponding to its first fiscal quarter, until April, but analysts are not entirely clearNor are the investors, who have not awarded advances to those accounts. And undoubtedly one of the most significant reasons is that not everyone ends up seeing clearly this integrated model of online stores and sales, which will deepen the digital transformation of the firm.

Although in general, experts have raised their expectations about the value. The best, HSBC providing a potential for value of 19% by raising the target price of the security by one euro to 37. Meanwhile, Societé Generale raises it to 36. DZ Bank advances to 33.5 of PO. Improvements also by Kepler, up to 32.40 euros per share from 29.70, RBC or JP Morgan that places their PO at 32 euros and Morgan Stanley that raises it to 31 euros with the idea of ​​maintaining the value .

The problem, except in the case of British and French entities, andI know that your journey has already absorbed the value or is about to do so, ever closer to annual highs, at 32.85 euros per share. Hence, experts trust the value, but with little expectation of advance over its current levels.

In its quotation graph we see how the stock has lost positions after the good sales data of its Swedish competitor, which have earned it a fall of more than 2% in the market. It is thus shown in negative in June and in the last 20 sessions with falls somewhat higher than 3% for the value. However keeps progress above 20% so far this trading year.

Inditex annual stock chart

Their expectations, as we see in the presentation of the results, go through this integration model with organic growth, online rebound, which already exceeds 67%, significant investments, with sustainability and increased profitability in their numbers, while the advance of store sales until the beginning of June grows 102% over 2020, although with the pandemic that distorts the figures. But the best thing is that they grow 5% over 2019 between May 1 and June 6.

Inditex company perspectives

Among the most immediate challenges are the sales: the sales period has not been good and the first thing the firm will do is advance them to the end of June, as it happened last year, even one day more, while a stock is expected to be less than that of a usual year.

But one of his major concerns, in that attempt to bet on the sustainability of raw materials, with organic cotton, much more expensive and recycled, at a time when we see how the price of cotton in Pakistan or in India marks its highest levels of the last 11 years, nothing less. The cultivation areas decrease, creating an unfavorable situation that feeds back the price fluctuation and that puts on the table fears of a significant drop in production.

Annual price of cotton in India

While, in the United States, prices they are somewhat more contained in their futures, after reaching highs in February, at $ 95.60. Now they are close to $ 85.5. With an advance in the last year of 46.7% and 9% since the beginning of 2021.

Annual price of cotton in the United States

In fact, the US Department of Agriculture advances a decline in stocks worldwide in the period 2021-2022, with a higher level of imports. With less world production, 0.57 million bales higher and consumption that will increase by 1.1 million more bales.

Another fundamental matter is that of competition: with highly differentiated models, such as the case of Zalando, with which Credit Suisse considers that Inditex will end up understanding and integrating. Multi-brand model, marketplace that has given such good results in a pandemic period.

And it continues to do so, since in the first quarter of 2021 it has achieved its highest growth since the group started trading, back in 2014. Its turnover improves by 47% compared to the results of the same period of the previous year with net earnings of 34.5 million euros. Yesterday the falls prevailed in value after H&M increased sales of 62% in its second fiscal quarter.

From a technical point of view, the Investment Strategies analyst, José Antonio González highlights that Inditex “Begins to develop consolidation movement that activate sell signals in oscillators and spikes in volatility, a consolidation process that we identify among the annual maximums of 32.85 and the support of 30.02 euros per share “.

And the technical expert adds that “we classify this laterality within a growing process or structure that allows prioritizing the long or buying side while the price does not yield the aforementioned supports”.

Inditex on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Inditex technical analysis

For María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, Inditex “in a valuation by multiples and under estimation for the closing of its fiscal year 2021/22, the market discounts a PER of 29.4v for Inditex, in line with the average for the companies of the selective Ibex 35 and compared to the 94.5v to which its competitor Zalando is listed, 34.5 H&M, Adidas 38.5v and Asos 33.9v.

The Investment Strategies premium indicators place Inditex with a total score of 8.5 out of 10 possible points for the stock. The negatives include both long-term business volume and volatility in the same dimension, which are decreasing and increasing, respectively for the value. The rest, an upward trend in its two aspects, in the medium and long term, a slow and rapid total moment, positive volume in the medium term, increasing and decreasing volatility in the medium term.

“If we relativize the multiple over results with the EPS growth forecast, it results in a very moderate PEG ratio for Inditex, 0.15v, showing the upward potential of the stock. The EV / EBITDA ratio remains at historical levels, over 12.9v for Inditex textile, compared to a very tight ratio already, of 35.4v for Zalando, 10.2 for H&M, Adidas 18.5v and Asos 16v. Also by book value Inditex would be undervalued compared to its competitor, 6.21v for the Galician Group vs more than 9.9v for its German competitor, 5.54v H&M, 7.90v for Adidas and 5.30v Asos ”, points out the fundamental expert from Ei

Inditex fundamental ratios

And María Mira ends by noting that “based on our fundamental assessment, the recommendation is positive in the medium / long term. It is a company with strong positive net cash and a very healthy balance sheet. Once the health crisis is over, it will be strengthened and it is currently cheaper than its competitors ”.

