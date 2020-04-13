WWE News

WWE News | Planet Wrestling brings you the most important WWE news in the last hours. What happened today at the McMahon company?

RAW was recorded, but will be broadcast live

WWE had already recorded the episode of Monday Night RAW that will air tonight on television. Despite that, the company will broadcast the show live, so that program will never see the light of day. This was done as a preventive measure in case they did not broadcast the program on Monday.

It is not ruled out that some of the scenes from the already recorded program will be reused, although most of the show will be broadcast live. WWE wants to use what people write on social networks to see what they are doing on their show, as well as if it were a reaction from the live audience.

Jerry Lawler traveling to be on RAW

WWE RAW commentator Jerry Lawler has uploaded a photo on the plane en route to the Orlando Performance Center.

Not many people flying today! I called the airline and said, “What time does your flight to Orlando leave?” They said, “What time can you be here?” #LiveRawTonight pic.twitter.com/lHF9zJYIT8 – Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 13, 2020

There are not many people flying to Orlando today. I called the airline to see what time the flight was, and they told me to see what time I could be there.

The image has exposed controversy among fans, who criticize this displacement for something that is not essential, and more when the commentator suffers from heart problems and COVID19 could complicate everything.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended. We continue working to bring you all the information!