This is a design study by Esa Mustonen

He has 700 horses and weighs 700 kilos

RAW by Koenigsegg is a design studio that has the support of the Swedish brand. It is a hypercar whose 700 horsepower engine is in charge of moving the 700 kilos of weight of the set.

Koenigsegg He plans to present a brand access model in the near future, and could well take ideas from the RAW by Koenigsegg, a digital prototype whose history has a crumb. It is the work of Esa Mustonen, who has made him his final thesis for RAW Design House. And not only that, but himself Christian von Koenigsegg He has supervised the development of the project together with Sasha Selipanov – the latter is the visible head of RAW Design House.

The RAW by Koenigsegg It is a car designed by and to extract maximum performance. Its design is more compact than that of the Regera or Gemera, and its monocoque is made of carbon fiber. Inside there is capacity for three occupants, the driver in the front a little more forward and the passengers slightly behind.

The engine that drives the RAW by Koenigsegg it is the same three-cylinder that the Gemera has. The small size of the propeller largely explains the compactness of the design. And of course he is largely to blame for the announcement of a weight of 700 kilos. If the mechanics deliver 700 horses, calculating the weight / power ratio is quite simple. The same that, incidentally, happens with another Koenigsegg, the One: 1, although this time with 1,361 horses.

As for the pure and hard design, it stands out an aerodynamic front that abruptly ends in a cut nose that doubles as aileron. Led strips surround the air intake both on the top and on the sides. The oversized wheels house very low-profile tires, and red brake calipers protrude through them. Also in the rear, where the tires are located practically at the end of it. Precisely in the back there is another led strip that joins the optics. Beneath it, a dual exhaust outlet and still a little lower, the air diffuser.

