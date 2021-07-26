Raven Gates Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Adam Gottschalk

Bachelor Nation’s Raven gates and Adam gottschalk are not only expecting their first baby, but they’re also letting fans join them as they reacted to the life-changing moment.

Raven and Adam, who began their love story on Bachelor in Paradise season 4 in 2017, both posted a series of pics to Instagram on Sunday, July 25 that show them embracing while holding their ultrasound images. Raven referred to the pregnancy as a “honeymoon baby,” and both of the stars included in their messages that the little one is due to arrive in January 2022.

“OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS!” the 30-year-old mom-to-be captioned her post. “Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! [face with hearts emoji] I’ve loved you before you were in my womb! “

For his own caption, Adam wrote, “Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy’s food groups and I think that’s a great start. Cheers to fatherhood [cheers and smiley emojis]. Coming soon… January 2022. “