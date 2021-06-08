rave reviews of the new Marvel series

Fortunate journalists around the world have had access to the first chapters of ‘Loki‘, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series coming to Disney + this week and featuring the very Tom Hiddleston as the protagonist.

For the clueless, let us remember that this beloved antagonist has been forged thanks to his malevolent actions in ‘Thor‘(Kenneth Branagh, 2011) and’The Avengers‘(Joss Whedon, 2012), he fooled everyone in’Thor: The Dark World‘(Alan Taylor, 2013) and became one of the key pieces of’Thor: Ragnarok‘(Taika Waititi, 2017) and’Avengers: Infinity War‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2018). Redeemed after his death, he found a way out in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019) and now, he seems to be a bit busy.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“The first two episodes of ‘Loki’ are fantastic,” he highlights Steven Weintraubby Collider. “Obviously Tom Hiddleston is still perfect in the role, but I love how the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and we are watching Loki try to figure out what is happening instead of getting it under control.”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“The first two episodes of ‘Loki’ are a treat for Marvel fans. Dense in its construction of the world, references and mysteries. Hiddleston is on fire. The new characters work and there is a LOT to discover and unravel ”, he points out. Germain lussier from Gizmodo. “It’s a bit light in action (so far) but I don’t care. I love this new world of Marvel. “

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“I have seen ‘Loki’ and have been entertained!” Declam Josh horowitz. “It was worth the wait for our man to be in charge. Think of Marvel as Terry Gilliam would (a bit of ‘Brazil’, a bit of ‘The Heroes of Time’). Very in my tune. Congratulations”.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“I’m not spoiling and full review is coming, but so far I’m extraordinarily happy to report that ‘Loki’ is exactly what I wanted it to be – funny, weird, and exciting television,” he says. Liz shannon miller.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

With Kate herron (‘Sex Education’) as the series director, and Michael waldron as main screenwriter, Hiddleston is the protagonist alongside Owen wilson, who plays Mobius M. Mobius, a high-ranking employee of the Time Variance Authority, an entity with which Loki will be forced to collaborate. They complete the cast Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia di martino, Wunmi Mosaku Y Richard E. Grant.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘Loki‘will be available on Disney + from June 9.

Disney

The best gifts for fans of Avengers and Marvel

Infinity gauntlet

Marvel amazon.es

€ 112.69

Captain Marvel 3D (Blu-ray 2D)

Captain America Shield

Avengers amazon.es

€ 134.99

Iron Man Mini Fridge

marvel zavvi.es

€ 29.49

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Marvel amazon.es

€ 40.26

Shirt

Marvel amazon.es

€ 13.64

Ceramic mug

Marvel amazon.es

€ 13.59

Puzzle 1000 pcs

Clementoni amazon.es

€ 13.83

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io