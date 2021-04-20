Rauw Alejandro and Lyanno have a powerful premiere

The Puerto Rican artists Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro, two of the most deeply-rooted performers of the new generation of the urban genre, released their new single, “Poderosa” this Friday.

Framed in the figure of women and the importance of their empowerment, urban performers present a rhythmic fusion of Afrobeat and dancehall, making “Poderosa” an authentic melody that tells a story of dance, flavor and rumba with the artistic brand by Lyanno.

“We have a product at another level. Our good fusion music and this collaboration with Rauw brings a different energy to it, ”Lyanno said in a press release.

“People know what we offer, they are looking for real entertainment and we are achieving that. We continue with another ‘stick’ (success) in this year that is just beginning, “added the singer of the hit” BLLQO “, which premiered just over a month ago and which was a global trend on YouTube.

In the same way, the rhythmic explosion in “Poderosa” makes Lyanno break schemes and, together with Rauw Alejandro, mark the way forward for a musical genre in constant evolution.

“Powerful”, in turn, is a new touch of the sensuality that characterizes Lyanno, leading his followers “to the imagination of adventure and seduction,” according to the statement.

The song, produced by Dímelo Flow and released under the Rimas label, has a video filmed in Miami (Florida, USA), with a futuristic and apocalyptic concept, where they are transported to a different time and space and out of the ordinary. common, with sensual dances and very modern attire.

The song “BLLQO”, meanwhile, has already reached more than 7.5 million views on the YouTube platform alone, and the song “En Tu cuerpo” has already exceeded more than 150 million views.

“BLLQO” had been Lyanno’s most recent song, since last October he released “Lo Peor de Mí”, the first single from the soundtrack of the upcoming “BRAVAS” program.

YouTube Originals “BRAVAS” is a music-driven series created by executive producers Jessy Terrero and Natti Natasha, in collaboration with writer and producer Kisha Burgos, and Puerto Rican producer Ari Maniel Cruz.

Lyanno’s rise on digital platforms has been very accelerated, positioning him as one of the fastest growing artists.

Lyanno, for his part, recently told Efe that his first album was supposed to be released last year, but due to the pandemic it will be delayed until the summer of this year.

We leave you the link so you can enjoy this great song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6AZ4yOX6Ms